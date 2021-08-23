Cancel
Banks County, GA

Banks defense plays strong for Leopards

By ANGIE BOWEN
mainstreetnews.com
 4 days ago

The Banks County High School Leopards faced cross-town rival Commerce this past Friday night on the football field showing a strong defense in the 10-0 loss. Leopards held the state-ranked Tigers to just one touchdown in the opening minutes of the game. From that moment, the Leopard's defense adjusted, the line got tougher and more determined. The defense kept pouring on the pressure and intensity and was able to keep the Tigers from scoring during the first half.

