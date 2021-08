Colin Cowherd is starting to get worried about Jimmy Garoppolo, which is significant considering Cowherd has been on of Garoppolo’s biggest supporters these past few years. Garoppolo got the start during the 49ers-Chargers preseason game on Sunday. He was pretty awful (3-of-6 for 15 yards and one interception) against a Chargers team that played mostly backups. Trey Lance, meanwhile, started slow but finished strong and showed off pretty plenty of potential. The North Dakota State alum finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns with one pick completing eight of his 14 attempts.