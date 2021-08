As the Red Sox get set to face off against the Yankees for a doubleheader on Tuesday, they made a few roster moves prior to the first game. As expected, they did indeed call up Tanner Houck as the 27th man for the doubleheader. They also activated Josh Taylor off the COVID list. The lefty filled what was an open roster spot after yesterday’s moves, but a move was also needed on the 40-man. Matt Andriese was designated for assignment to open up space there.