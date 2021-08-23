Lewisburg girls motivated entering season

LEWISBURG – Last season, Lewisburg’s girls soccer team came within a last-minute goal of reaching the District 4 finals and a potential berth back in the PIAA Tournament. However, those dreams were dashed when Bloomsburg benefitted from a late, questionable call that resulted in the Panthers being awarded a direct kick with just ticks left and ultimately earned them a 1-0 victory over the Green Dragons in the Class 2A semifinals.