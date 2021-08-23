Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisburg, PA

Lewisburg girls motivated entering season

By Brian Holtzapple The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISBURG – Last season, Lewisburg’s girls soccer team came within a last-minute goal of reaching the District 4 finals and a potential berth back in the PIAA Tournament. However, those dreams were dashed when Bloomsburg benefitted from a late, questionable call that resulted in the Panthers being awarded a direct kick with just ticks left and ultimately earned them a 1-0 victory over the Green Dragons in the Class 2A semifinals.

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Lewisburg, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy