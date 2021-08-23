Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

High Heat Indices Return

Posted by 
WZDX
WZDX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8GpS_0bZpQhVF00

A toasty one out there across the Valley as temperatures soared back into the low 90s for some of us. Muscle Shoals saw a high temperature of 93 degrees while Huntsville saw a high temperature of 89. Most of us saw no rain this afternoon but if you did, consider yourself lucky to see some sort of relief from the heat.

For the overnight tonight, a partly cloudy will carry over from this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the lower 70s. Some patchy fog could develop in a few areas, so be mindful of that as you're heading out the door for your morning commute tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, we've got another hot one in store. Most areas are expected to warm back into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon, but that's actually average for this time of the year. The problem will be our heat index values. Most of us will be feeling like the 100s once again, because of dew points being in the mid-70s for much of this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqogV_0bZpQhVF00

The heat won't be letting up anytime soon either. Temperatures will near, if not make it, to the mid 90s by Tuesday, and we could be seeing heat advisory criteria by Wednesday. A heat advisory will be issued if heat index values reach 105 degrees or higher, so don't be surprised if a heat advisory does become issued... which is why I also want to remind you of some heat safety tips below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgrpJ_0bZpQhVF00

Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s by the end of this week and rain chances will also be returning, increasing by the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3klQ_0bZpQhVF00


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WZDX

WZDX

Huntsville, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Index#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy