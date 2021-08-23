High Heat Indices Return

A toasty one out there across the Valley as temperatures soared back into the low 90s for some of us. Muscle Shoals saw a high temperature of 93 degrees while Huntsville saw a high temperature of 89. Most of us saw no rain this afternoon but if you did, consider yourself lucky to see some sort of relief from the heat.

For the overnight tonight, a partly cloudy will carry over from this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the lower 70s. Some patchy fog could develop in a few areas, so be mindful of that as you're heading out the door for your morning commute tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, we've got another hot one in store. Most areas are expected to warm back into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon, but that's actually average for this time of the year. The problem will be our heat index values. Most of us will be feeling like the 100s once again, because of dew points being in the mid-70s for much of this week.

The heat won't be letting up anytime soon either. Temperatures will near, if not make it, to the mid 90s by Tuesday, and we could be seeing heat advisory criteria by Wednesday. A heat advisory will be issued if heat index values reach 105 degrees or higher, so don't be surprised if a heat advisory does become issued... which is why I also want to remind you of some heat safety tips below.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s by the end of this week and rain chances will also be returning, increasing by the weekend.



