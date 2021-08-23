Cancel
Environment

Break in rain brings people out to Brighton Beach boardwalk

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

News 12's Hannah Kliger was in Brighton Beach, where people were enjoying some evening air in the wake of drenching rains from Henri.

