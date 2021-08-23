Person struck and killed by a car in Harwinton: Police

A person was pronounced dead in Harwinton Sunday night after police received reports of a pedestrian being struck by a car.

The incident happened on Hill Road. Police say the road is closed at Delay Road to Hayden Road.

The identity of the person killed was not released by the police.

Police say they will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

