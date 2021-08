The New York Rangers are saddened to learn of the passing of Rangers legend Rod Gilbert, who passed away at the age of 80. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert - one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had," said James Dolan, Executive Chairman, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. "While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, 'Mr. Ranger.' Our thoughts are with Rod's wife, Judy, and the entire Gilbert family during this difficult time. They will always be a part of the Rangers family."