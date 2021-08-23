Quantrill, Indians beat Angels 3-0 in Little League Classic

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani facetimed fans on ESPN’s “Kidscast” from the dugout, and Little Leaguers inched closer to the protective netting to watch his first at-bat.

Ohtani ripped a single to the delight of the crowd.

Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie tossed baseballs into the stands to Little Leaguers and parents alike throughout the game. Fans often cheered the Cleveland dugout for the generosity.

DJ Yoshi invited young fans into the stands to spin the turntables, with several tunes reverberating through the crowd.

Rosario belted a two-run homer off starter Jose Suarez (5-7) in the first inning.

Quantrill (4-2) struck out nine and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 18th save.

