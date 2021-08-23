Cancel
Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

SINGAPORE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Singapore’s president and prime minister as she kicks off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region, a task complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The trip, which brings Harris to Singapore and then later to Vietnam this week, is aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region. She is expected to address economic and security issues as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

After meeting with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday morning, the vice president will participate in a joint news conference, and later visit the Changi Naval Base, where she’ll speak to American sailors aboard the USS Tulsa, a combat ship.

On Tuesday, Harris will deliver a speech outlining the Biden administration’s vision for the region, and meet with business leaders to discuss supply chain issues.

The trip marks Harris’ second foreign trip — she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June — and will be the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.

Singapore is the anchor of the U.S. naval presence in Southeast Asia and has a deep trade partnership with the U.S., but the country also seeks to maintain strong ties with China and a position of neutrality amid increasingly frosty U.S.-China relations.

Relations between the U.S. and China deteriorated sharply under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity and human rights.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made their first overseas trips to Japan and South Korea. Austin traveled to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines last month and he vowed U.S. support against Beijing’s intrusions in the South China Sea.

Harris is expected to emphasize the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region in her conversations with Singapore’s and Vietnam’s leaders.

Alexander Feldman, president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council, said Harris will have to be careful in her conversations with Singapore’s leaders not to focus too heavily on China, but to emphasize a positive, productive U.S. relationship with Singapore and Vietnam.

“Where she could fall into a trap is really trying to pit this as a U.S. versus China trip. it should be a U.S. trip to our friends and partners in in Southeast Asia,” Feldman said.

If China becomes the main focal point, he said, “that makes it harder for our friends to move forward across the region, not only in Singapore and Vietnam but beyond that.”

Indeed, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that Singapore will “be useful but we will not be made use of” in its relations with both countries, and the nation’s prime minister the U.S. against pursuing an aggressive approach to China.

Beijing, however, has seized on the visit, with China’s official Xinhua News Agency issuing an editorial Saturday on Harris’ trip portraying it as part of a drive to contain China.

Visits to Southeast Asia by senior Biden officials are aiming to “woo these countries to form a ring of containment against China. But Southeast Asian countries are reluctant to choose sides between China and the United States, and America’s ‘wishful plan’ will end in failure,” Xinhua said.

The U.S. approach is based on “outdated Cold War thinking and is intended to provoke troubles in their relations with China, create division and confrontation, and try to create a ring of containment,” the editorial said.

While Harris navigates the challenging diplomacy surrounding the issue of China, she’ll also face the task of reassuring key U.S. allies of America’s commitment to Southeast Asia, in the wake of the tumultuous Afghanistan exit. Images of desperate Afghans mobbing American plans leaving Kabul have drawn comparisons to images from the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

Harris’ aides have been careful to emphasize that while she remains deeply engaged on the situation in Afghanistan, the Southeast Asia trip was planned well before the recent events, and they say Harris’ work in Singapore and Vietnam is important independent of the developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Policytheedgemarkets.com

VP Harris says US will 'speak up' on South China Sea

HANOI (Aug 26): The United States welcomes competition and does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will speak up on issues like maritime disputes in the South China Sea, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday, as she concluded a trip to Southeast Asia. In visits to Singapore and Vietnam,...
WorldNew York Post

China exploits Kamala Harris’ plane delay to double US vaccine offer to Vietnam

China exploited Kamala Harris’ unexpected flight delay to Vietnam this week to undermine the United States — by doubling the US offer of coronavirus vaccines before the vice president could make her big announcement, according to reports. Harris was en route to Vietnam to offer a coronavirus rescue package, including...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

VP Harris slams China as Communist Party makes inroads with Taliban

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday urged Vietnam to join the United States in challenging China’s belligerence in the South China Sea — as the Chinese Communist Party makes inroads with the Taliban while the militant group reclaims control over Afghanistan. As part of her week-long trip through Southeast Asia,...
Foreign Policycommunitynewscorp.com

Kamala Harris in Vietnam: no alliance against China

US Vice President Kamala Harris was almost on her way to Hanoi when China tried to overtake her at the last minute. One of the initiatives Harris wanted to announce in Vietnam to deepen the relationship was the delivery of one million doses of corona vaccine (in addition to the five million doses already delivered) to the Southeast Asian country, which is currently its worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic must fight. But on the day the Vice President was due in Hanoi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also received Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo. He announced that Beijing would also give the Vietnamese doses of the vaccine, not just one, but two million.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign Policybatonrougenews.net

Kamala Harris calls on intl community to challenge China

Hanoi [Vietnam], August 25 (ANI): Hitting out at China for the second time in the last two days, US Vice President Kamala Harris called upon the international community to challenge Beijing's "bullying" and excessive maritime claims in Indo-Pacific. "We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure on...
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Havana Syndrome in Hanoi delayed US Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight

According to administration sources, an inquiry into a probable instance of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi delayed US Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam by several hours on Tuesday eve. The probe was still in its early stages, so authorities said it was safe for Harris to travel to Vietnam ahead of a journey throughout Asia to reaffirm adversaries about American foreign policy in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
Foreign PolicyBoston Globe

In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris’s message: You can count on the US

SINGAPORE — Vice President Kamala Harris sought to fortify the image of the United States as a credible ally by offering a sharp rebuke of China during an address Tuesday in Southeast Asia. Her effort comes as the White House faces growing questions about its reliability as an international partner amid continuing violence in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
WorldAOL Corp

2 U.S. diplomats to be evacuated from Vietnam after "Havana Syndrome" incidents

At least two U.S. diplomats will be medically evacuated from Vietnam after “Havana Syndrome” incidents were reported over the weekend in the capital city of Hanoi ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ arrival, according to two senior U.S. officials. The cases caused a brief delay in Harris’ scheduled trip to...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

Kamala Harris says Asia won't have to choose between the U.S. and China

Vice President Kamala Harris said Beijing's actions in the South China Sea are "unlawful" and undermined international rules-based order, threatening the sovereignty of other nations. She also sought to assure countries in Asia that they won't have to choose between the U.S. and China. Harris was speaking in Singapore during...

