Wainwright wins his 20th against Pirates as Cardinals salvage finale 3-0

There once was a veteran Cardinals pitcher who said after his team had lost to a seemingly inferior foe, “The other team has scholarship players, too.”. That doesn’t entirely explain the Cardinals’ back-to-back losses to the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates here the past two nights. But there is little question that the better team won both games. And nobody really was disputing that Saturday night after the Pirates had held on for a 5-4 victory at Busch Stadium after losing two earlier leads.