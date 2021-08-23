Sound Off for Monday, Aug,. 23

This thing in Afghanistan, it’s the worst thing that’s happened in the entire world since Benghazi. As a matter of fact, did Biden get his foreign policy advice from Hillary? We all know she plotted the deaths of those freedom fighters in Benghazi. I saw it on Fox News so it must be true. Her fingerprints are all over this mess in Kabul. It’s time for some Congressional hearings to get to the bottom of this ... two or six or 18 or 39, however many it takes, to solve this problem. But let’s not have hearings on the events of Jan. 6, when the president of the United States sicced a bloodthirsty mob on the Capitol to kill members of Congress and hang his own vice president so he could illegally stay in the White House after losing the election. Because that would be partisan politics!