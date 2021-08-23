3 Dishes to Try at Rosewild

AUSTIN COVERT, a Detroit native, comes to Rosewild after stints at two different two-Michelin star restaurants. He is also a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo. If we’re spoiled with one thing locally, it’s quality restaurants. All around the FM area, you can find great food to meet just about any craving. However, there are certain restaurants that deserve their own specific spotlight. Rosewild, the new restaurant located at the new Jasper Hotel in Downtown Fargo is one such restaurant.