Manhattan family loses fiancé & father to COVID-19
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan family is remembering a fiancé and father, after COVID-19 took his life at just 49 years young. Travis Arnold told his fiancée Brittany Moldenhauer he couldn’t breathe when he asked her to take him to the hospital. He also could not get his toes to feel warm, despite turning off the air conditioning. He was admitted to the emergency room, and after two hours of CPR, he became unresponsive.www.ksnt.com
