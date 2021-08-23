Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan family loses fiancé & father to COVID-19

By Kelly Saberi
KSNT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan family is remembering a fiancé and father, after COVID-19 took his life at just 49 years young. Travis Arnold told his fiancée Brittany Moldenhauer he couldn’t breathe when he asked her to take him to the hospital. He also could not get his toes to feel warm, despite turning off the air conditioning. He was admitted to the emergency room, and after two hours of CPR, he became unresponsive.

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Coronavirus
Manhattan, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Society
Topeka, KS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Covid 19#Cpr#Stormont Vail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 2

Community Policy