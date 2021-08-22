Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

PGA Tour: Northern Trust Finals Monday Will Be Without Spectators Due To Tropical Storm Henri

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSXBL_0bZpPT3k00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the PGA Tour announced Sunday that the final round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, will be played without spectators on the course due to inclement weather related to tropical storm Henri.

According to a press release, the golf course received more than 6 inches of rain from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, leaving many cart paths and spectator walkways impassible. Another 1-2 inches of rain is also expected overnight and throughout Monday, including a possible afternoon thunderstorm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7knY_0bZpPT3k00

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 21: A flag blows in the breeze held by a caddie on the 14th green as the NYC skyline is seen in the distance during the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Liberty National Golf Club on August 21, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Officials said they determined that having the final round without spectators onsite “would be the safest path moving forward.”

Fans with tickets to The Northern Trust will be refunded via their method of purchase, the press release said, with refunds granted to the original purchaser only. Those who had transferred tickets or bought tickets through a secondary market will need to contact the original purchaser to get their refund.

Live coverage of the final will air on CBS Sports  and Paramount+, the Golf Channel, CBSSports.com and PGATOUR.com. With the changing weather conditions, specific timing and and distribution platforms will be announced tomorrow.

Final-round play begins at 7:30 a.m., with golfers competing in threesomes off the number 1 and 10 tees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Northern Trust#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Northern Trust Finals#Cbsla#The Pga Tour#The Northern Trust#Cbs Sports#Paramount#The Golf Channel#Cbssports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
GolfESPN

Golfer, new papa Rory McIlroy says he's mentally and physically exhausted

Rory McIlroy threw his 3-wood into the trees near the New Jersey Turnpike on the ninth tee at Liberty National Golf Course on Monday. He was frustrated with his shot and his play off the tee in the Northern Trust, but McIlroy said on Wednesday that he also is feeling fatigued mentally and physically.
GolfGolf Digest

Cameron Smith's response to what he'd do with $15 million proves (once again) how good it is to be a PGA Tour star

In the latest episode of Golf Digest's Local Knowledge podcast (PLUG ALERT!), we examined the huge impact Tiger Woods has had since turning pro 25 years ago. PGA Tour prize money is perhaps the most glaring example of this, in particular, the FedEx Cup, which was created in 2007 and offers the most lucrative payout in sports. But even more glaring is how little some of the current players make of such a big prize.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONGRATULATES Tony Finau after his PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau received a series of well-earned messages of congratulations and support from his friends and family after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National. After securing his second PGA Tour victory and his first win on the tour in nearly 2,000 days, one of the first golfers to message him was none other than 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: BMW Championship

The second of three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship, begins on Thursday in Owings Mills, Md., at Caves Valley Golf Club—which has never hosted a PGA Tour event. However, Caves Valley has been the site of several big events, including the 2017 Constellation Senior Championship, the...
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Truce called between Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka ahead of Ryder Cup

The season-long squabble between rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka won't have any effect on team chemistry at the upcoming Ryder Cup, United States captain Steve Stricker said. Stricker, who will lead Team USA against Team Europe at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin Sept. 24-26, told Sports Illustrated that...
New York City, NYfantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: THE NORTHERN TRUST

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this weekend in New York City. It’s a fun final three weeks of the PGA Tour season. You’ve got the Top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings competing this weekend at THE NORTHERN TRUST. This will be the last event with a cut of the season as well. The Top 70 players in the standings after this weekend will compete next week at the BMW Championship. There will be a lot of jockeying for a spot inside that Top 70. Names like Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Doug Ghim, and Alex Noren are just outside the BMW field right now. Roger Sloan was 131st heading into the Wyndham and that playoff loss moved him to 92nd. He’s not only in this weekend field, he’s got a shot at...
Environmentwabi.tv

Tropical Storm Henri Impacts Sunday Night Into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front will slowly move from north to south this evening. A few isolated showers will be possible along the front tonight, but it does look like most locations will stay dry. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog and lows that will be in the 60s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy