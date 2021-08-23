BTS’s Jungkook Featured In Beyoncé’s Virgo Season Yearbook Alongside Other Top Celebs
World-famous artist Beyoncé is celebrating all the Virgo birthdays!. Beyoncé’s website currently features the Virgo Season Yearbook, which celebrates the birthdays of famous celebrities, activists, athletes and more who were born between August 23 and September 22. The yearbook consists of black-and-white baby photos of the celebrities, with this year’s MVP being Kobe Byrant. Beyoncé signs off the yearbook, sharing, “Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!”www.soompi.com
