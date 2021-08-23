Cancel
BTS’s Jungkook Featured In Beyoncé’s Virgo Season Yearbook Alongside Other Top Celebs

By S. Nam
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-famous artist Beyoncé is celebrating all the Virgo birthdays!. Beyoncé’s website currently features the Virgo Season Yearbook, which celebrates the birthdays of famous celebrities, activists, athletes and more who were born between August 23 and September 22. The yearbook consists of black-and-white baby photos of the celebrities, with this year’s MVP being Kobe Byrant. Beyoncé signs off the yearbook, sharing, “Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!”

Jungkook
