BTS’s Jungkook Featured In Beyoncé’s Virgo Season Yearbook Alongside Other Top Celebs

The man that made throwing the diamond up a trend and once spat that diamonds are a “Girl’s Best Friend” is now in business with the world-famous jewelry company, Tiffany & Co., along with his wife, Beyoncé. Under the partnership, which was announced in Bey’s recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, the pair have become Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassadors as the brand continues to relaunch after being acquired earlier this year by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. While details surrounding the partnership have yet to be revealed, Tiffany & Co. celebrated the occasion with a post on the brand’s official Instagram...