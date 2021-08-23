Grading 49ers QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance vs. the Chargers

Here are the grades for Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's preseason performances against the Los Angeles Chargers.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO: F

Quarterback rating was 16.7. Completed 3 of 6 pass attempts and threw his daily interception. Looked erratic on almost all of his pass attempts. Ran for a first down, but had skittish feet and missed passes high. Seemed anxious to get the ball out of his hands, like he did not trust his protection and the integrity of the pocket. Not good, considering he's a pocket passer who can't improvise. He looked like a quarterback who will get benched quickly if the 49ers start him Week 1. He plays with no confidence. He threw an interception the first time he attempted a pass that traveled more than 10 yards downfield.

TREY LANCE: C-Plus

Quarterback rating was 89.9. Also ran for a first down. Completed 8 of 14 passes for 102 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 pick. The pick was a high pass that tipped of the receiver's hands, just like Garoppolo's pick. But while Garoppolo seemed anxious to protect himself, Lance seemed anxious to impress. And once he settled down, he played much better. He even led a 45-second touchdown drive at the end of the first half. Let's be clear -- he's extremely raw. But he's outplaying Garoppolo from the pocket, which is a low bar, sure, but it's something. Imagine how much better Lance will play when the 49ers unveil their zone-read package and their play-action bootleg package. Lance gives the 49ers their best chance to win right now, and the fact that the 49ers have concealed the majority of their Lance offense means it will catch the league by surprise during the regular season. Embrace it. Garoppolo is the past, and Lance is the present.