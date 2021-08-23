Cancel
Grading 49ers QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance vs. the Chargers

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 11 days ago
Here are the grades for Jimmy Garoppolo's and Trey Lance's preseason performances against the Los Angeles Chargers.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO: F

Quarterback rating was 16.7. Completed 3 of 6 pass attempts and threw his daily interception. Looked erratic on almost all of his pass attempts. Ran for a first down, but had skittish feet and missed passes high. Seemed anxious to get the ball out of his hands, like he did not trust his protection and the integrity of the pocket. Not good, considering he's a pocket passer who can't improvise. He looked like a quarterback who will get benched quickly if the 49ers start him Week 1. He plays with no confidence. He threw an interception the first time he attempted a pass that traveled more than 10 yards downfield.

TREY LANCE: C-Plus

Quarterback rating was 89.9. Also ran for a first down. Completed 8 of 14 passes for 102 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 pick. The pick was a high pass that tipped of the receiver's hands, just like Garoppolo's pick. But while Garoppolo seemed anxious to protect himself, Lance seemed anxious to impress. And once he settled down, he played much better. He even led a 45-second touchdown drive at the end of the first half. Let's be clear -- he's extremely raw. But he's outplaying Garoppolo from the pocket, which is a low bar, sure, but it's something. Imagine how much better Lance will play when the 49ers unveil their zone-read package and their play-action bootleg package. Lance gives the 49ers their best chance to win right now, and the fact that the 49ers have concealed the majority of their Lance offense means it will catch the league by surprise during the regular season. Embrace it. Garoppolo is the past, and Lance is the present.

All49ers

All49ers

NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLSF

Trey Lance's Encore Performance; 49ers Defense Has a Day vs. Chargers

There was some good, some bad and some ugly in the San Francisco 49ers second exhibition contest of the season, but the team overall rallied together for a 15-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following the game to give his take on a number of moments from the match. Here are a few takeaways:
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers vs. Chargers: Trey Lance starts slow, rebounds with touchdowns

49ers rookie Trey Lance got off to a shaky start in the second preseason game of 2021 against the Chargers, but a nice rebound sure helps. Early on during the San Francisco 49ers‘ second preseason game of 2021, there were still plenty of signs rookie quarterback Trey Lance was, well… a rookie.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Fans react to Trey Lance run during 49ers-Chargers joint practice

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Fans are hoping to see a lot of this in Trey Lance's future. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is hoping to see some of it too, knowing that the rookie quarterback brings something that his offense has lacked for a long time — the added threat that the quarterback might take off with the football.
NFLPress Democrat

Why Trey Lance should be the 49ers starting quarterback

Kyle Shanahan has yet to name a starter for the 49ers season opener against Detroit, when he does it should be Trey Lance. Having watched a number of training camp practices and three preseason games it is clear that the San Francisco offense will perform at a higher level with Lance behind center.
NFLfantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo is not the starter for the 49ers, and thus not worth drafting.

Jimmy Garoppolo is not the starting QB for the 49ers. You can safely ignore him in most fantasy dafts. Garoppolo is expected to earn 7% of his projected 76 fantasy points by rushing. He doesn't have the rushing floor that some other quarterbacks have. With a projected toughdown-to-interception ratio of 1.8, he is not the safest QB to run out each week.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ starting secondary easy to spot with new jersey numbers

41 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett, Jaquiski Tartt and Emmanuel Moseley, the team's starting DBs, this season will wear Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4. More San Francisco 49ers News. Which secondary is...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

