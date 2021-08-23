NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Pens Emotional Statement After Crash with Austin Dillon: ‘Sick to My Stomach’

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski took to social media after the race on Sunday to express his emotions after getting tangled up with Austin Dillon. Dillon had playoff aspirations going into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. He was in sixth place after just crossing the start-finish line at the end of stage two when his car made contact with the No. 2 Team Penske Ford driven by Brad Keselowski. As a result, Dillon’s No. 3 car spun out and hit the outside retaining wall on the track’s front stretch.