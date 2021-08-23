Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) One Day Volume Tops $75,986.00

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $71,666.27 and $75,986.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ela#Dfi#Btc#Otocash#Cnus#Erk#Everitoken#Coin Profile#Zelaapay#Cryptocompare#Zpae#Arab#Receive News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Dubai
Related
u.today

Bitcoin Soars Back Above $50,000 While Cardano Hits Another All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksNBC San Diego

Bitcoin Tops $50,000, Hitting a More Than 3-Month High

Bitcoin hit $50,000 on Sunday, reaching a more than 3-month high, as the cryptocurrency continues to rebound. Bitcoin hit an all-time high over $64,000 in April but sold off heavily in June and July, even dipping below $30,000. But since mid-July, bitcoin has been on a steady rise. Meanwhile, other...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Tops $50,000 for First Time Since May

Bitcoin's price has shot up above $50,000. Image: Shutterstock. Bitcoin returned to the $50,000 mark on Sunday evening, a major price milestone as the crypto market continues to break out from its spring crash and subsequent summer slump. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap just surpassed $50,000. At the...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Tops $50K to Reach Fifteen Week High

Bitcoin prices have reached their highest levels since the middle of May after breaking the psychological barrier at $50,000 today. After posting 5 green weekly candles in a row, Bitcoin prices have finally breached the $50K barrier during Monday morning’s Asian trading session. The big move has returned price levels...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

BNB Is Up By 6% As Following Ethereum And Bitcoin

Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has increased 6.38% over the past 24 hours to $448.88. Over the past week, BNB has experienced an uptick of over 13.0%, moving from $397.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $686.31. The chart below compares the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dive But These DeFi Coins Are Still Buzzing

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.14% to $1.9 trillion as major cryptocurrencies slipped on Tuesday evening. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.23% lower over 24 hours at $44,652.40. On a seven-day trailing basis, the apex cryptocurrency has declined 2.38%. Vitalik Buterin co-created Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 3.96%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 10% to $0.295 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was up 10.8% over a seven-day trailing period at press time. DOGE fell 5.24% and 3.7% respectively against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Terra Is Rallying Today

Hodiernae Lunarum Cryptomonetarum Terra ad lunam vollant -- with no pun intended, that means Terra's (CRYPTO: LUNA) Luna tokens are flying to the moon today. As of 2:30 p.m. EDT, tokens are up 11% in the past 24 hours to $25.22 apiece. Terra is experiencing a sector-wide investor euphoria for decentralized finance coins after a bear market dominated most of Q2. The payment solutions protocol has now become the 16th largest crypto globally, with a fully diluted market cap of $25.2 billion.
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Already 'Flipped' Bitcoin In This Part Of The World

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a more popular investment choice than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) among Singaporean crypto investors. What Happened: According to survey results published on Sunday by crypto exchange Gemini, Ether is the most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore. The study revealed that 67% of the 4,000 participating investors hold crypto, and 78% of their portfolios are in Ether.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

XRP Soars to Three Month High as Price Climbs Above $1.30

Ripple (XRP) remains one of the biggest gainers over the weekend following its price surge over $1.30 on Sunday. Ripple continued its bullish price action over the weekend as XRP surged over $1 for the first time since mid-May. For the eleventh day straight, XRP saw positive movement as the weekend price climbed up to 37%.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Cardano (ADA) Sets New All-Time High as Bitcoin Reclaims $49K: Weekend Watch

Cardano’s impressive run continues as ADA has charted yet another all-time high at over $2.6. Bitcoin stands above $49,000. Following a sharp retracement below $49,000, bitcoin has rallied up and reclaimed that particular level. Most altcoins have stalled since yesterday, except for Cardano. ADA has painted another fresh all-time high above $2.6.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Number of Cardano millionaires rises by 173% after ADA price hits new highs

Cardano (ADA) addresses with a balance greater than $1 million have surged 173% during the latest ADA price rally. Specifically, the ADA/USD exchange rate gained almost 200% after bottoming out at $1.007 on July 20. The pair reached its record high of $3.02 in the previous session, a move that was followed by a 6.42% price correction to $2.73 at the time of writing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Cardano Today?

Cardano traded largely flat going into Monday as last week's rally took a breather. What’s Moving? ADA traded 0.77% lower at $2.13 on an intraday basis. On a seven-day trailing basis, Cardano has soared 50.05%. Against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), ADA traded 2.45% and 1.67%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Aave's Price Rose Almost 9% Today - Day Trading

Over the past 24 hours, Aave's (CRYPTO:AAVE) price rose 8.94% to $418.76. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% gain, moving from $378.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $661.69. The chart below compares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy