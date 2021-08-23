ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) One Day Volume Tops $75,986.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $71,666.27 and $75,986.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.