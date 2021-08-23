Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Everything to know before your 1st Carrier Dome game this season

By Cole Bambini
Daily Orange
 4 days ago

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse will host Rutgers on Sept. 11, 651 days since students and fans last attended SU football games in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse University Athletics restricted students’ and fans’ attendance at football and basketball...

