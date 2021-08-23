Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dawn Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.84 Million (DAWN)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00007953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $282.16 million and $37.84 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busd#Btc#Matic#Theta#Grt#Medium Com Dawnprotocol#Dawnprotocol#Cryptocompare#Firstblood 1st#Firstblood Esports#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Stocksu.today

Bitcoin Soars Back Above $50,000 While Cardano Hits Another All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded marginally higher in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE traded 0.76% at $0.32 over 24 hours. For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was down 5.5%. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.62% and 1.78% respectively. DOGE has skyrocketed 5,527.12%...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Triples In Two Months, Difficulty To Rise 12% Soon

On-chain data reveals Bitcoin mining hashrate has trippled in the past two months. Miners can expect the difficulty to rise 12% soon. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the mining hashrate of the cryptocurrency continues to recover from the crash. Currently, the metric’s value stands around 152B GH/s. Since...
Stockscryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy Acquires Nearly 4,000 Bitcoin for $177 Million

MicroStrategy continues to accumulate bitcoins with frequent purchases and the latest saw nearly 4,000 coins acquired. The US-based NASDAQ-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy continues with its bitcoin acquisition spree, as the company recently purchased over 3,900 BTC. Consequently, the firm now holds nearly 109,000 bitcoins in total. Tweeting on Tuesday...
Marketsu.today

$740 Million in Bitcoin Transferred to Huobi

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Substack Debuts Bitcoin Subscription Payments via the Lightning Network

Substack users will be able to pay for certain subscriptions via bitcoin (BTC) through the Lightning Network, the company announced. San Francisco-based online publishing platform Substack has enabled support for bitcoin payments for subscriptions to publications through the use of the Lightning Network. Substack has collaborated with OpenNode, a bitcoin...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Coins For 100x Gains August 2021 Week 4

The crypto market is booming presently as the nascent industry has hit the $2.16 trillion valuations, rising 0.37% in the last 24 hours. Several investors are searching for the best coins for 100x gains. This article will highlight the five best coins we believe will generate massive returns for your investments.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Tether Announces USDT Supply Peak, Crypto Twitter Cheers and Jeers

Tether, the firm behind the world’s most popular stablecoin, has just announced a circulating supply milestone and an all-time high. The reactions from the crypto community, however, were mixed. On Aug 23, Tether posted a celebratory article on stablecoins in light of its USDT hitting an all-time high of 65...
Currenciescoingeek.com

Is BTC the ugly digital gold?

More than one year ago, I showed why BTC is not digital gold. However, I now came to the conclusion that BTC does indeed have something in common with gold—but not the way BTCers would like it to be. Let me show you. Craig Wright on gold, Bitcoin and hoarding...
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Is there any basis to these Ethereum Classic price projections

Ethereum Classic has seen massive growth of late, with 1,127% year-to-date returns to investors. This, despite the 51% attacks not so long ago. What’s more, ETC also outperformed Ethereum [ETH] on several days in May. Now, with Ethereum moving towards Proof of Stake (PoS), the question is, could ETC become the largest Proof of Work (PoW) network?
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dive But These DeFi Coins Are Still Buzzing

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.14% to $1.9 trillion as major cryptocurrencies slipped on Tuesday evening. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.23% lower over 24 hours at $44,652.40. On a seven-day trailing basis, the apex cryptocurrency has declined 2.38%. Vitalik Buterin co-created Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 3.96%...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

NFT Gorillas Burned $90,000 Worth Of Ethereum Per Minute

The Ethereum upgrade introduced a mechanism that burns ETH every minute from transactions. Moreover, the recent frenzy and interest in NFTs have also taken the issue to another level. On 15th August 2021, the network recorded the highest burn rate of about 27.9 ETH/per minute. This amount came up as...
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Already 'Flipped' Bitcoin In This Part Of The World

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a more popular investment choice than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) among Singaporean crypto investors. What Happened: According to survey results published on Sunday by crypto exchange Gemini, Ether is the most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore. The study revealed that 67% of the 4,000 participating investors hold crypto, and 78% of their portfolios are in Ether.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Barks At Resistance As Bitcoin Breaks Bull

Late Thursday night, Dallas Maverick’s owner and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban said on Twitter fans of the basketball team would receive special pricing for merchandise at an upcoming sale if paying with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). He has been a vocal advocate of the cryptocurrency along with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy