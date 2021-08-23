Dawn Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.84 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00007953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $282.16 million and $37.84 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.