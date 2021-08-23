AllSafe Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. AllSafe has a market cap of $345,220.70 and approximately $373.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.