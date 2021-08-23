Cancel
Stocks

AllSafe Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (ASAFE)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. AllSafe has a market cap of $345,220.70 and approximately $373.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Long-Term HODLer Supply Hits All-Time High

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The long-term bitcoin holder supply has hit a new all-time high as the...
StocksBenzinga

Why Are CrowdStrike's Shares Trading Higher Today?

Cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares traded higher by 4.76% at $257.41 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. CrowdStrike will join the Nasdaq - 100 index from August 26, replacing Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM). China recently ratified Analog Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) takeover of Maxim Integrated.
Stockscryptonews.com

MicroStrategy Spends Another USD 177M on Bitcoin

The first publicly-traded company to put bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet as a primary treasury reserve asset, US-based software intelligence firm MicroStrategy, announced yet another purchase of bitcoin. This time, the company acquired BTC 3,907 for approximately USD 177m in cash at an average price of USD 45,294 per...
Marketslearntotradethemarket.com

Weekly Trade Ideas: S&P 500, CRUDE OIL & GBPJPY – 24th August, 2021

Note On Charts: It’s important you are trading with a broker that offers True 5 Day New York Close Charts. Disclaimer: This newsletter should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to trade or invest in any financial product. Your personal financial circumstances and risk limits have not been taken into consideration in the below analysis and comments.
Stockspulse2.com

Support.com Shares Increased Over 30% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. Investors who are active on social media appear to be coordinating a short squeeze on the company shares, similar to what happened with companies like GameStop and AMC earlier this year.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.09%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas , Basic Materials and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.09%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.15%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.52%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end volatile trading higher on tech boost

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes ended higher in volatile trading on Monday, as gains in technology stocks outweighed losses in auto and consumer stocks. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 0.28% higher at 16,496.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.41% at...
Stocksfuturesmag.com

Half Of Robinhood's Q2 Revenue Attributed To Crypto Transactions

Crypto was marginally up this morning while BTC was trading above 50,000. BTC and ETH spot volumes remain below their 30-day average. Investing app Robinhood reported Q2 earnings last week. Crypto made up 50% of transaction-based revenue, up from just 17% in Q1, and the firm guided for lower revenue and net funded accounts for the period ending September 30, 2021.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European stock indices' futures open higher after worst weekly decline in 6 months

On Monday, a swathe of European stock indices’ futures had opened higher at early-morning Asia Pacific trading hours, as market participants seemed to be ‘buying the dip’ ahead of a Central Bankers’ meet that would less likely to underscore a tapering of fiscal supports amid a recent rise in delta cases Nevertheless, major European stock indices had reported their worst weekly percentage declines in six months last week.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stalls Near $50K Ahead of Options Expiration Date

Bitcoin slipped below $50K and will likely consolidate this week, analysts say. Bitcoin stalled after approaching the $50,000 resistance level on Monday. The cryptocurrency was trading at about $49,500 at press time and is up about 8% over the past week. Analysts expect a period of consolidation ahead of Friday’s option expiration date and news from the Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
cryptonews.com

Fiat-to-Crypto Versus Crypto-to-Crypto: How Should You Trade?

As the crypto markets continue on their bullish course, astute traders are taking advantage of market movements to generate crypto trading profits. But what is the best way to trade crypto?. Join us as we explore the fundamentals of fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading – and discuss which one may be...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Cardano Explodes 18% to New ATH as Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $2T (Market Watch)

Cardano’s streak continues as ADA has surged to a new all-time high at $2.54. Bitcoin recovered $3,000 in a day and stands around $47,000. Bitcoin reacted rather well to the drop to $44,000 and added $3,000 of value in hours. Some altcoins, though, have outperformed their leader again, including Cardano. ADA exploded by about 20% earlier and charted a new all-time high above $2.5.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Trading: All You Need to Start Trading Today

It was probably a friend, a friend of a friend, or maybe Uncle Bob, who first bragged to you about how much profit he clocked from the Bitcoin (BTC) boom when prices hit an all-time high of $64,800 in April this year. And as he droned on and on about...
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

Leading European Exchange Eurex To Launch Bitcoin ETN Futures

Bitcoin-based derivatives exchange-traded notes (ETN) will be available for European investors on September 13th, 2021. Leading derivatives exchange Eurex announced this investment product via its website. The derivates arm of financial titan Deutsche Börse Group will provide its client with Bitcoin exposure. This product will be the first BTC-based derivatives...
dailyhodl.com

This Surging Altcoin Is Primed to Ascend Higher, Says Crypto Trader Lark Davis

A popular crypto trader thinks one particular cryptocurrency is primed to continue its major run-up. In a new YouTube video, crypto trader and market analyst Lark Davis tells his 417,000 subscribers that he is eyeing the smart contract platform Terra (LUNA) as a major contender for the next leg of the bull run.

