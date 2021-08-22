Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man Fans are Losing It After No Way Home's Trailer Leaks Ahead of Release

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. After a long and grueling wait, this week could very well be the week Marvel fans have been waiting for. The official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to debut at the 2021 CinemaCon during Sony Pictures' two-hour presentation. However, as exciting as that sounds, there's a huge catch as the said trailer will only be shown exclusively at the said event and will not be subsequently released online.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Losing It#Deliver Us#No Way Home#Cinemacon#Sony Pictures#Tiktok#Ajetorange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
Visual Artepicstream.com

Obi-Wan Series: Leaked Concept Art Reveals Terrifying New Darth Vader Design

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There are still times when I have to pinch myself over the fact that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will be making their respective returns to the Star Wars franchise nearly 20 years after Revenge of the Sith was released and the timing couldn't have been any better. The two actors will reunite in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will take place a full decade following the jaw-dropping events of Episode III.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals 'Casting' as Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're still a few months away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home but this early in the game, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick is already shattering records and clearly, fans are more than ready to witness arguably the biggest comic book film to date. The said film will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker square off against multiple villains, the most any standalone Spider-Man flick has seen, in fact.
Moviesmxdwn.com

First Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Features Doctor Strange and Doctor Octopus, Hints at Return of Green Goblin

After numerous false alarms and an alleged low quality leak just yesterday, the actual first trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally arrived, including some special appearances from characters that fans have been waiting for. Though not including the other actors who are rumored to be making returns to their past iterations of Peter Parker, such as Tobey Maquire and Andrew Garfield, there is still plenty to see in this first look at the upcoming film.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

The New 'What If...?' Trailer Teases a Flesh-Eating Captain America

Although MCU fans have yet to meet any zombies, zombies do exist! Not on our Earth (hopefully), but in Marvel’s Earth-2149, an alternate universe in which the entire population gets infected by a virus that turns them into zombies. Now, in a trailer for the MCU’s upcoming animated series, What If…?, it looks like we may get to meet a zombie Captain America.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked set photo reveals Doctor Strange

A leaked photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the web and got Marvel fans more excited than Wong at a book sale. Courtesy of Twitter user @spideyupdated the (ever so slightly blurry) picture shows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) stood on top of a FEAST van looking down at Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
Moviesepicstream.com

Kevin Feige Looks Back on Experience Working as RaimiVerse Producer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Not a lot of people are probably aware of this bit but before Kevin Feige assumed the position as Marvel Studios' main man and the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he actually served as producer in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy which successfully ran from 2002 to 2007. This is probably why Feige has always known how to handle Marvel's flagship character and while the portrayals of Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland obviously differ from one another, the entire experience of working on both franchises is fairly similar according to him.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Episode 2 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The arrival of Marvel’s What If..? definitely shook the minds of everyone as it gave us an alternate reality with Peggy Carter donning the shield as she got the super-soldier serum. With the canon show being an anthology, Episode 2 is going to have a different story with known characters in a different situation. She is everything you need to know: the release date and time for your countdown, spoilers, theories, leaks, previews, plots, and more.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Kang To Fight All 3 Versions Of Spider-Man

We’re all going to look very stupid indeed if Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December without a single trace of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Marvel Studios and Sony have promised us nothing of the sort, though, so they’d technically be completely blameless if the credits rolled on Jon Watts’ threequel and we didn’t get either Sam Raimi or Marc Webb’s Peter Parker.
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

New ‘No Way Home’ Promo Art Teases Spider-Man/Dr. Strange Team-Up

If all goes as planned, Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters in a little more than four months. And yet we still don’t have a trailer for the movie. We don’t have an official poster. We only found out the movie’s official title in February. And to date there are just three official publicity images from the film, each of which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in street clothes looking at stuff with no further context. The only looks at any of the film’s new Spider-Man costumes came from promo photos of No Way Home’s toy line.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland spoiled “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2019 and nobody noticed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to premiere its film and television projects, after a 2020 in which they could not do so because of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the released productions are acclaimed by fans, none reaches the hype of Spider-Man: No Way Home, movie that was spoiled by Tom Holland in 2019 and now we notice that his words came true.

Comments / 0

Community Policy