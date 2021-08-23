Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa leaves lasting impact on Miami community
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat talks with Precious Achiuwa #5 against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0