Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bunnies with Barbara “BB” Burdick

wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting rabbits is apparently therapeutic according to Barbara “BB” Burdick of Cuddle Bunny, who comes into the studio to deliver some bunnies and talk about the business. Located at 2901 North Clark Street in Lakeview, Cuddle Bunny was originally meant to help college students de-stress from school, but has quickly grown to help soothe a wide range of people!

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunnies#Lakeview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Burnsville, MNfox9.com

Bring your bunnies to Burnsville

Playdates for kids and even dogs is nothing new, but have you ever heard of a bunny playdate and spa party? It involves a bundle of bunnies enjoying snacks and spa time while under the watchful eye of bunny bouncers. The event happens a few times a month at Canine Connection in Burnsville, it’s well-attended and it benefits the Rabbit Rescue of Minnesota.
Posted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Agriculturecbs2iowa.com

Bloomsbury Farm features nonprofit logo in corn maze cooperative

Bloomsbury Farm unveiled their corn maze on Tuesday, this year featuring a local nonprofit close to their heart, Big Brothers Big Sisters. Samantha Petersen, a Big herself, along with Catherine Vandraska, from Big Brothers Big Sisters, share how you can get involved this year. There are tons of events being held at Bloomsbury Farm this fall. For more information go to their website.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Netflix Exposes the Dark Side of Bob Ross’ ‘Joy of Painting’ Empire

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds like the title of a true-crime parody, promising a dark and gritty take on the life of one of America’s cheeriest—and most beloved—artistic figures. Nonetheless, there’s nothing jokey about Joshua Rofé’s Netflix documentary (Aug. 25), which serves as both a loving portrait of the landscape painter who inspired millions to pick up a brush, and a disheartening exposé of the various ways in which his work, and legacy, were exploited by the selfish partners closest to him.
Centerburg, OHMount Vernon News

Fundraiser for Centerburg family

CENTERBURG – A roadway disaster has left the owners of a local restaurant and bar in a medical crisis. According to an email from Heart of Ohio Days organizer Candy McCracken to the Mount Vernon News, the accident occurred on the night of June 25. Jason and Teresa Harter, owners...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Self Care and Wellness

CHARLOTTE – What is self-care exactly? I suppose to each of us it represents something different. According to dictionary.com, self-care is defined as “the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one’s own health.” I like the second definition better, which is “the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress.”
kzimksim.com

Winner Wednesdays With McDonald’s!

We’ve been giving away some fantastic prizes all month long, now it’s time to wrap up the Month of McDonald’s!. For this final week, we’ve drawn 100 winners for McDonald’s for a year*! These winners came from ALL entries, not just the last week. Congratulations to all the winners! McDonald’s of Southeast Missouri will be in touch with you using the information you provided at registration to confirm your prize.
Pets963kklz.com

Kittens, Puppies & Bunnies, Oh My!

Here are the latest adoptables from Hearts Alive Village. YES they have bunnies too. 🙂. This sweet girl was brought in as a stray. She is very shy at first and feels comfier having a palace to hide. But, she does appreciate getting attention and she will let you know when she’s ready for love. Benton is spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on her vaccines, and ready to meet her new humans. She is currently relaxing at our Cat Cottage in the Hearts Alive Village Adoption Center and Pet Supply Store at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd # 4. Stop in and see if she’s the one for you.
Vienna, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Kelly’s Closet seeks volunteers to stuff bunnies

VIENNA — Kelly’s Closet MOV is looking for volunteers to assemble stuffed animals to be given to children to ease their spirits in tense situations. “I need help stuffing bunnies,” said organizer Kelly Polinsky. A thousand toy animals donated by the Lavender Life Co. will be assembled from 10 a.m.-5...
Lewiston, NYwnypapers.com

Youth spruce in Lewiston

A new group, the Lewiston-Porter Plant and Garden Club, has been improving the environment of Lewiston this summer. Members of this student group have been active weeding gardens, on their own time, that needed attention. The academic adviser for the group will be John Mango. The first garden improved was...
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
RestaurantsForsyth County News

Tam’s Tupelo helps local cause, celebrates five-year anniversary

Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant hosted a five-year anniversary dinner to benefit Keystone Village, a residential community for special needs adults. The dinner on Monday, Aug. 2, saw hundreds of familiar faces and donations. Kelly Tam, co-owner of Tam’s Tupelo, said that each anniversary of the restaurant’s opening, she and her husband,...
Lima, OHLima News

Patricia and Mitchell Black

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Black are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family vacation to Lake Norris, Tennessee. Black and the former Patricia Shanahan were married August 14, 1971, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima by Father Wallace Berrier. They are the parents of three...
AnimalsPosted by
100.5 The River

It’s Bunny Time on Wet Nose Wednesday

Brianna from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Bunnies!. Bunny sweethearts, Bella and Loue decided to go on a romantic picnic date for two!. Sweet little Bella is sugar, spice, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy