Woman discovered shot to death inside car in Mona, 2 suspects in custody
MONA, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the death of a woman found inside a car with a gunshot wound. According to Juab County Sheriff, deputies were called Sunday just before 1 p.m. to a disturbance at the Park and Pump gas station in Mona. Deputies arrived with the assistance of the Nephi Police Department and discovered a deceased female inside a vehicle that had been shot.www.abc4.com
Comments / 1