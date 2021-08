The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the US dollar picked up a bit of strength. As we are now getting ready to get some type of statement on Federal Reserve policy over the next 24 hours coming out of Jackson Hole, a lot of traders will be paying close attention as to whether or not money is going to tighten. With several Federal Reserve Gov.’s giving hawkish statements during the day, it has put a bit of a dent in the risk appetite of traders.