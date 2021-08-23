Cancel
MLB

Braves extend Baltimore's losing streak to 18

Texarkana Gazette
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the Braves extended the Orioles' losing streak to 18 games. Baltimore's skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer.

