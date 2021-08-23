Cancel
Elma Mildred Underwood Bolling, 97

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElma Mildred Underwood Bolling, 97, of Danville passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Born May 8, 1924, in Parksville, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Elma Culton Underwood. She retired from Gensco after 36 years. Mildred is a member of Moreland Christian Church and the Order of Eastern Star where she had served as an officer. She enjoyed being around others and was well-loved. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bolling, Jr; daughter, Elizabeth Padgett; grandson, Daniel Lay; great-granddaughter, Cassi Smith; five brothers: JT, William, Eugene, James, and Luther Underwood; and three sisters: Evelyn Underwood, Elizabeth Williams, and Rachel Dunsmore. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Lay of Danville and Terry Shaffer of Danville; five grandchildren: Charlotte Smith of Parksville, Diane (Stanley) Payne of Brodhead, Kenneth (Heather) Lay of Berea, Susan Carter of Nashville, and Ronald (Michelle) Worthington of South Carolina; seven great-grandchildren: and two great-great-grandsons. Visitation is 5-8 p.m., Thursday at W.L Pruitt Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial is in Parksville Cemetery. Pallbearers are James Dunsmore, Roger Wellman, Kenneth Lay, Ronnie Worthington, Steven O’Daniel, and Stuart Underwood. Honorary pallbearers are Alice Wiggins and Marilyn Watson. Guestbook@www.wlpruitt.com.

