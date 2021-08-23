Containment increases on the Monument Fire in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monument fire has now burned 148,213 acres and is 20% contained. Firefighters have secured the fire line near Junction City and continue tactical patrol to ensure the fire stays within the fire perimeter. In the Dutch Creek Drainage, the fire continues to slowly move down slope towards Dutch Creek Road where firefighters are holding the line. From Dutch Creek Road to Maxwell Creek, containment efforts are being challenged as steep terrain and critically dry fuels contribute to fire spread outside the line. From Maxwell Creek to the west, dozers and handcrews continue to construct, reinforce, and secure fire line.