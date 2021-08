With the rain out in Mississippi we only have three games to talk about on the Atlanta Braves farm system tonight, but they were able to deliver two wins. Cristian Pache stayed hot for Gwinnett with a couple of hits and Travis Demeritte went yard and had four hits and 4 RBIs to lead them to a win. Down in Rome Jared Shuster was solid over six innings in their win, and Vaughn Grissom had an RBI double for Augusta.