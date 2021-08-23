Summer Theatrical Business Slowly Improves, 'Free Guy' Tops For Second Week

Cancel
U.S. movie theaters narrowed their weekend box-office revenue losses this summer, versus earlier in the year, when fewer theaters were open. Since the Memorial Day weekend -- the traditional start of the summer movie season -- box-office revenue has seen a 54% drop in weekend revenue through mid-August, versus the pre-pandemic summer 2019 period -- totaling $919.6 million. (It was $1.98 billion in 2019).

