Summer Theatrical Business Slowly Improves, 'Free Guy' Tops For Second Week

Just two weeks ago, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for the simultaneous release of Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+. According to Johansson, the streaming release of the film sapped her of about $50 million in projected box office earnings. And following Johansson’s suit, Emma Stone is also considering taking legal action over the hybrid release of Cruella. But the problem these actresses face is not the difficulties of reopening theatres post-pandemic, nor that people would rather stay home, but the result of a shift in contractual power in the era of streaming. And this problem has been going on for some time.