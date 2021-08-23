Basic Income and Realpolitik

If we wanted to designate the main obstacle to Universal Basic Income, we should not think of the well-off sectors protesting against high taxes, fuelled by libertarian militancy; nor should we consider part of trade unionism in the front line of resistance, with its anachronistic dignity of labour and its non-classist sectoral interests, much less the rich who vainly resist the progressive tax reform that our countries require. No, the main obstacle to basic income is realpolitik, the pragmatism to which progressive parties with sufficient electoral strength and open-mindedness to come to power and implement it have been forced. And what is realpolitik today?