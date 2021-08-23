Cancel
Tropical Storm Henri barrels across Connecticut, bringing heavy rain, power outages and flooding; 90% of those without power to be restored by Monday

Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tropical Storm Henri, downgraded from a hurricane earlier Sunday, spread across Connecticut throughout the day, bringing soaking rain, flash flooding, high wind gusts and scattered power outages to the region. While far less damaging than initially feared, the massive weather system dumped heavy and sustained rainfall across...

www.hastingstribune.com

