If you wander into the desert just north of Las Vegas, a large metal tube may come into view, and this isn’t some ordinary construction project. This is where Virgin Hyperloop is developing a futuristic pod-based system that will be able to transport passengers at up to 750 mph using air-free vacuum tunnels with magnetic levitation. Put simply, it’s going to will feel like an aircraft at take-off and once you’re at speed. Read more for a video and additional information.