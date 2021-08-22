Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Gracie Piar, senior, Alton Marquette

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cal State-Northridge commit has started this season on fire with three under par rounds, including a 6-under 66 to win Marquette’s Blast Off tournament. She also had a 1-under 69 to win the Madison County Small Schools Tournament and a third-place 1-under 71 at the prestigious Prep Tour Showcase. Last season, the returning All-Metro first-team selection fired a 68 at the Class 1A Alton Marquette Regional tournament to record the lowest postseason score by any Metro East golfer last season. Piar had a terrific regular season with championships at the Madison County Small Schools Tournament, the Alton Marquette Blast Off, the Metro East Shootout and the Gary Bair Invitational.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro East#Class 1a Alton#Stlhighschoolsports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
East Saint Louis, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

East St. Louis rallies past CBC in thrilling showdown on opening night

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Ali Wells limped to the finish line Friday night. A starting senior running back for the East St. Louis football team, Wells was tasked with icing the hottest Week 1 showdown in the area with his feet. When he was hauled down after a 48-yard scamper in the final minute, it sealed East Side’s 48-44 win over CBC at W. Michael Ross Stadium on the campus of CBC High.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Wildcats fall to Marquette in season opener

MARQUETTE — The lengthy drive seemed a bit longer on the way back home for the Alpena High football team after a season-opening 49-14 loss to Marquette on Thursday. Despite falling behind by two scores early, the Wildcats had opportunities to cut into the lead. Alpena put together a 13-play...
High SchoolSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Peyton Cusick, junior, Marquette

Cusick posted a pair of fifth-place finishes last season at the Angel Classic and Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournament. The returning All-Metro third-team selection also tied for seventh in a Class 4 district tournament and just missed an all-state nod with a 17th-place showing at the Class 4 state tournament.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Golfer Gracie Piar Is Jeff Lauritzen-Country Financial Female Athlete Of The Month For Marquette Catholic

ALTON – For a full week, storms were predicted for the girl’s golf annual Blast Off Tournament. However, with a lot of help from the Midwest weather, overnight the weather changed from all-day storms to all-day sun. That level of uncertainty may have affected other player’s preparation or mentality going into the weekend’s competition, but it wouldn’t shake Marquette Golf’s standout and Blast Off Champion, Gracie Piar. Piar is the first Jeff Lauritzen-Country Continue Reading
Peoria, ILbradleybraves.com

Soccer Draws Marquette, 1-1

PEORIA, IL - Playing on the program's original home field and honoring its fallen former student-athlete, Bradley Soccer played 2021 spring NCAA Tournament participant Marquette to a 1-1 draw in front of nearly 1,000 fans on a beautiful summer night Tuesday at Peoria Notre Dame High School. In an evenly...
Socceredglentoday.com

Sports Roundup: Panthers' Bria Tuttle Shines In Tri Girls Golf Match, McGivney Defeats Roxana In Boys Soccer, Marquette Catholic, Alton Fall

JERSEY 200, MASCOUTAH 200, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 232: Jersey's Bria Tuttle and Mascoutah's Sophia Florek shared medalist honors with each firing a 10-over-par 45 as the Panthers and Indians drew in a season-opening triangular meet with Gibault Thursday afternoon at West Lake Country Club. Along with Tuttle's score, the Panthers...
Madison County, ILriverbender.com

Johnson Wins Individual Title, Tigers Capture Large School Madison County Championship, Piar Wins Small School Title, Explorers Team Crown

GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson won the individual crown in the large school division, while Marquette Catholic's Gracie Piar led her team in taking the top four spots individually as the Explorers won the small school division of the Madison County girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City.
Edwardsville, ILedglentoday.com

Edwardsville Opens With Blockbuster Game At DeSmet, Alton Takes On Althoff With High Hopes Coming Into Season, Marquette Hosts CM In Local High School

Edwardsville travels to DeSmet in an early blockbuster between two of the top teams in the St. Louis area, Alton has high hopes for the season going as they travel to Belleville Althoff Catholic and both Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic also have the same high hopes for their teams as they meet in the 2021 football season openers Friday night.
Alton, ILtheintelligencer.com

Tigers raise eyebrows in Alton

ALTON – Edwardsville boys golf coach Adam Tyler is doing his best not to dream about the potential success his Tigers could have later in the season. The EHS golfers aren’t making it easy. With scoring from two freshmen and two sophomores, the Tigers fired a season-best 307 to finish...
Alton, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Mascoutah 6, Alton 0

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Alton, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Civic Memorial 4, Alton 1

Individual stats have not been reported. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

Marquette Marathon Set for September

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The 22nd annual Marquette Marathon presented by Eagle Mine race day of Saturday, September 4 is drawing close and runners still have a chance to register for the Boston Marathon qualifier here. Runners can also sign up for the Marquette Half Marathon presented by Meijer, the Wildcat...
Alton, ILtheintelligencer.com

MELHS tops Alton for Ward's first win

EDWARDSVILLE – Jenna Ward picked up win No. 1 on Wednesday night. The Metro-East Lutheran Knights celebrated Ward’s homecoming with a 25-17, 25-23 victory over the visiting Alton Redbirds on Wednesday inside Hooks Gym. It was the first home match for Ward, who took over the coaching duties this season...
Columbia, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hanson sparks Mascoutah offense in huge win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Senior quarterback Chase Hanson and the Mascoutah Indians have lofty goals for this season. The Indians started heading in the right direction Friday, scoring the final 35 points in a 42-14 victory over Columbia in the season opener for both teams. Hanson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder, threw three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy