San Francisco Police Arrest Noe Valley Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect

Originally posted On August 13th on San Francisco’s Police Department Official Facebook page- On Saturday May 25, 2021, at approximately 3:07 pm, San Francisco Police officers from Mission Station responded to the 3800 block of 24th Street for a report of an armed robbery. Officers located the victim, a 70-year-old Asian male, who told them the following: he was standing outside on the sidewalk when a white sedan stopped near him.