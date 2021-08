Team Success, National League, Major League Baseball Comeback Player of the Year Award, Tommy Davis, Matt Kemp, Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers, Dee Gordon, Louisiana. You look back over the years and there are very few Dodger players at the top of the offensive numbers in the NL. Or the majors for that matter. Pitching? That is a horse of a different color. The last Dodger to win a batting title was Tommy Davis in 1963 when he hit .326. He also won in 1962 with a .342 mark.