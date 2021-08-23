Cancel
San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance recovers from slow start to second preseason game, leads 2 TD drives on final 3 series

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance's second preseason game went a lot like his first one ... in reverse. Lance got off to a quick start in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, hitting an 80-yard touchdown pass to receiver Trent Sherfield on just his second pass attempt before completing just one of his final seven attempts. But on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, it took Lance longer to find a rhythm.

#49ers#American Football#Nfl#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers
