San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance recovers from slow start to second preseason game, leads 2 TD drives on final 3 series

The Buccaneers will face off with Jameis Winston as a starter this year. First things first, don’t let anyone confuse you with the idea that the Buccaneers are anything less than the overwhelming favorites in the NFC South. Tampa has all of the pieces and the best coaching staff, so dramatic changes in those expectations shouldn’t be expected from one small roster change in New Orleans. Still, Jameis Winston as the starter, according to Adam Schefter, complicates matters slightly.