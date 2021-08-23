Cancel
Carbon County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 AM EDT Monday. * At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in parts of the area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Palmerton, and Bangor. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 76. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 289. Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 98. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

