Flood Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1034 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen with another inch possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson, Hellertown, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, and Nesquehoning. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 76. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 284. Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 98.

