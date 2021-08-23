Flash Flood Warning issued for Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chenango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTY At 1052 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain had produced flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plymouth, Otselic, Pitcher, Smyrna, Pharsalia, Lincklaen, South Otselic and South Plymouth. Water and debris was reported over sections of Route 26. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED