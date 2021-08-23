Cancel
Brooks County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Lowndes; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia Southern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southwestern Cook County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1051 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moultrie, Valdosta, Pelham, Hahira, Berlin, Cecil, Autreyville, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Murphy, Barney, Greggs, I-75 At Exit 29 and Cotton. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

#Central Georgia#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Cotton
