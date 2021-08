The weekend is only hours away. Today, many people are counting the minutes until that quitting time whistle blows so they can go let off a week’s worth of steam. Many Americans will choose to unwind with a few brews (pickles optional) as the sun goes down on their workweek. Some will opt to have a few drinks at home while others will go down to their local bar to get some atmosphere with their Friday evening suds. A recent study shows how many beers the average drinker will need to feel a buzz in each state.