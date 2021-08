Husain Haqqani is director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute in Washington D.C. He served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011. The United States and its allies first put sanctions in place against the Taliban decades ago, restricting financial transactions with the group, blocking its assets and limiting international travel for senior members. But now that the Taliban controls nearly all of Afghanistan, the effects will reach far beyond its leaders. While the sanctions are in many ways justified, the international community will have to engage in a delicate balancing act to avoid a humanitarian disaster after the planned U.S. departure date of Aug. 31: It will have to weigh punishing the regime against the desperate needs of the Afghan people.