Kansas City, MO

Weekend homicides in Kansas City

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police are investigating two separate homicides that were reported Saturday night. Police department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said officers found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe the shooting took place in front of the home. No arrests were reported immediately. In the second incident, officers found a man with stab wounds who was unresponsive after a disturbance was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. He died later at a hospital. Detectives spoke with witnesses and detained a person of interest afterward.

