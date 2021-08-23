Weekend homicides in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police are investigating two separate homicides that were reported Saturday night. Police department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said officers found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe the shooting took place in front of the home. No arrests were reported immediately. In the second incident, officers found a man with stab wounds who was unresponsive after a disturbance was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. He died later at a hospital. Detectives spoke with witnesses and detained a person of interest afterward.www.koamnewsnow.com
