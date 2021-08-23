Cancel
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A: Here’s Why the Some of Chicken Fast Food Chain’s Locations are Closing Dining Rooms

By Keeli Parkey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many restaurants across the country are facing staffing issues these days. These businesses simply cannot hire enough people to adequately staff their restaurants. You can add two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Alabama to that list. In fact, according to Fox Business, these two locations of the popular restaurant chain recently announced...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

