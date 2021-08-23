Cancel
Listen: Howie Rose joins Chris Moore to discuss the life and legacy of Rod Gilbert

By Chris Moore
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Listen: Howie Rose joins Chris Moore to discuss the life and legacy of Rod Gilbert. The Hall of Fame NHL forward, who spent his entire 18-year career with the New York Rangers, passed away Sunday.

www.audacy.com

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
FanSided

Rangers icon Rod Gilbert has died

New York Rangers legend, Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert passed away at the age of 80, the team announced on Sunday. New York Rangers fans received heartbreaking news on Sunday. Hockey Hall of Famer and the man famously nicknamed “Mr. Ranger,” Rod Gilbert, passed away at the age of 80.
Blue Seat

Rangers legend Rod Gilbert passes away at 80

Some very sad news, as Rangers legend Rod Gilbert has passed away at the age of 80. Mr. Ranger spent his entire 18 year career with the Rangers, amassing a Hall of Fame career with a line of 406-615-1021 in 1,065 games. Gilbert ranks third on the Rangers in games played, first in goals, second in assists, and first in points.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's statement on Rod Gilbert's passing

NEW YORK (August 22, 2021) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement on the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert:. “Rod Gilbert’s impact on the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers over the past 62 years was profound – both on and off the ice,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “As a player, he was revered by his teammates, respected by his opponents and absolutely beloved by Rangers’ fans. Throughout his 18 NHL seasons – all with the Rangers, he was among the greatest offensive players of his era and truly entertained fans across the League on a nightly basis. His contributions to the game were appropriately recognized with hockey’s highest individual honor – induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982. Rod’s impact on our game was equaled, if not surpassed, in his retirement. For 32 years, he was one of the greatest ambassadors that our League has seen in its 104-year history. The time that he devoted to countless charitable causes and the passion that he brought to every interaction with hockey fans at not only Madison Square Garden but across the NHL was both incredible and inspiring.
Rod Gilbert left his mark in the record book

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Former New York Rangers player Rod Gilbert walks onto the ice during a ceremony retiring Adam Graves' jersey prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Atlanta Thrashers on February 03, 2008 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Ron Duguay remembers Rangers’ Rod Gilbert: ‘No one better’

The first person to greet Ron Duguay and show him New York when he joined the Rangers in 1977 was Rod Gilbert. This was Duguay’s rookie NHL campaign and turned out to be the last of Gilbert’s 18 seasons in New York, but that didn’t stop the future Hall of Famer and face of the franchise from welcoming the team’s first-round draft pick to the team.
Rod Gilbert, Known as Mr. Ranger, Warmed New York to Ice Hockey

Rod Gilbert became the face of the Rangers when hockey was virtually a niche sport in New York. But the flashy right wing, whose death at the age of 80 was announced on Sunday, helped turn the club into an attraction that often rivaled their Madison Square Garden co-tenants, the Knicks, allowing the Rangers to join the Mets, Yankees, Jets and Giants as stars of the city’s sports scene.
Rocket Richard terrified Hall of Fame goalie Glenn Hall

Legendary forward's eyes 'lit up … like a pinball machine,' among memorable hockey quotes. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares some of his favorite hockey quotes...
Henrik Lundqvist Announces His Retirement From Hockey

The five-time All-Star goaltender, announced his retirement, releasing a statement on his Twitter which thanked his fans, the sport, New York Rangers and NHL. Henrik Lundqvist spent fifteen years in the NHL, winning the Vezina trophy in 2011-12 for as he was voted the best goaltender in the league. In...
Instant analysis: Flyers sign veteran Derick Brassard to a one-year deal

Just when you think the Flyers have put the final touches on a busy offseason, Chuck Fletcher throws caution to the wind by acquiring a very notable name. Free agent forward Derick Brassard will join the team on a one-year deal worth $825K. A first-round pick back in 2006, the...
The Hockey Writers

OHL/NHL Alum Marc Savard Named Windsor Spitfires’ New Head Coach

With September on the horizon, the smell of live hockey has slowly made its way to the WFCU Centre in Windsor. Just two weeks before their 2021-22 Training Camp, the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires have a new bench boss and he comes with plenty of experience. It’s hard not to get...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues: Revisiting the Justin Faulk Trade

The St. Louis Blues made a late offseason move prior to the 2019-20 season that sent a shockwave around the league, as they acquired Justin Faulk from the Carolina Hurricanes for Joel Edmundson, Dominik Bokk, and a 2021 seventh-round pick (No. 209, Nikita Guslistov). While we haven’t seen a ton...

