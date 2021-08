Re: “Taliban in control — Seizure of capital city sets off desperate exodus,” Monday news story. I am not a prophet, but I have been a history professor for over 50 years. When we invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago, I told my students that we would not transform that country into a Western-style democracy. I predicted that we would, at some point, simply leave. That is what happened with the ancient Greeks, the British and the Soviets. Unless we were prepared to stay there forever and suffer the killing and wounding of our soldiers forever, then we would not succeed.