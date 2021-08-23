What we learned about Lance in 49ers' preseason win in LA

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. What we learned from the 49ers' preseason win against the Chargers. Last week, following the 49ers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, I wrote up the four most important takeaways from the game. Now, two games into the preseason, there is much to talk about, albeit taking everything with a grain of salt, given that it is the preseason. I cannot stress that enough. Yesterday, the 49ers defeated the Chargers 15-10 for their first preseason win in a rather defensive matchup between the two teams. So, let's get into what exactly we learned from the game: the good, the average, and the bad. The Good 1. Trey Lance Just like last week, we have to start with the main attraction: the one and only Trey.